Forrest "Woody" Joel Grugan, 74, of Brayton, died June 1, 2020 at his home in rural Brayton.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held July 11 at 11 a.m. at the Bethany Evangelical Free Church, located at 2144 310th Street in Brayton. Inurnment took place June 15 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon and Exira is in charge of arrangements.

