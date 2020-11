Frances Cooper, 88, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.A Celebration of Life Graveside service, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Frances' family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com