Frances Moore-Cooper
Frances Moore-Cooper, 88, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.

Frances Elaine Cooper was born on Sept. 11, 1932, in Walnut, the daughter of John Albertus and Ella Dorothy (Kobs) Moore. She grew up in the Walnut and Lewis areas and graduated from Lewis High School in 1951. Following graduation, she moved to Kansas City where she attended business school. After her brother Donald "Don" was drafted into the United States Army; she and her sister, Dottie also wanted to do their part to serve their country and support their brother. Frances enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on March 10, 1954, and Dottie the United States Navy. A story Frances always enjoyed telling others was that her sister, Dottie married a member of the United States Air Force and their family proudly represented each branch of the military. She received basic training in North Carolina and was later stationed near Paris, France, earning the rank of Sergeant. She was honorably discharged on Jan. 9, 1957. Frances lived in Michigan and Colorado with her sister before returning to her roots in southwest Iowa. She lived on her own for a short time before moving to Willow Heights and later, Atlantic Specialty Care in 2012.

Frances enjoyed swimming, playing basketball and attending church when she was able. She had a bit of a sweet tooth; never turning down a Butterfinger or strawberry milkshake from West Side Diner. Life is short, eat dessert first was a saying Frances lived by.

Frances is survived by her sisters, Jean Scherdin of Clearwater, Fla. and Carol (Stan) Edwards of Nebraska; brother, David Lohoff of Arizona; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ella Moore; sisters, Janice Radford and Dorothy "Dottie" (Hugh) Monteith; brothers, Don (Mary) Moore, Danny Lohoff and Michael Moore; and brother-in-law, Marion Scherdin.

A Celebration of Life Graveside service, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Frances' family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
