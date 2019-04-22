Frances "Frankie" Nichelson, 83, of Atlantic, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances "Frankie" Nichelson.
Frankie was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Chalco, Neb., to Robert Franklyn and Sylvia
Adelene (Grim) Erdelt.
She lived in Ashland, Neb., until 1967 at which time she moved to Grand Island, Neb., then on to Wahoo, Neb., until 1978 when she moved to Louisiana. In 1983, Frankie moved to Atlantic.
She worked at Odin's/Country Kitchen Restaurant from 1982-1994. She also worked at Traco Windows in Red Oak.
Frankie enjoyed reading, dancing, going to the casino, and spending time with her family and her cat "Little Girl." She donated to various veteran's organizations and the Wounded Warrior Project. Frankie was a cancer survivor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sylvia Erdelt; her siblings, Harold Erdelt, Roberta Erdelt, Lola Mae Erdelt, Norman Sutcliffe and Donna Roeber; and a great-great-grandson, Aiden James Porter.
Frankie is survived by her children, Paula (Tony) Martens of Lewis, Jo Ellen (Tom) Fengel of Villisca, Steven (Renee) Holz of Exira, and Gerrie (Mark) Anderson of Atlantic; grandchildren, Shelly (Chris) Towne, Jennifer Porter, Mathew (Lindsay) Fengel, Brady Fengel, Chris (Jennifer) Holz, Stephanie Griffin, Brandy Holz, Steven Root and April (Jacob) Vanatta; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation with family will be from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, at Voss Mohr Cemetery in Papillion, Neb.
Memorials may be left to the family's wishes.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2019