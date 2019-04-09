Visitation with family will be from 1-3 p.m., on Friday, April 12, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
A private family interment of cremains will take place at a later date in the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.
The family strongly request memorials to the family in lieu of flowers to be used per Frank's wishes.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2019