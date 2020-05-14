Fred L. Rabe, Jr., 93, of Audubon, died May 10, 2020 at the Exira Cre Center in Exira.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Thursday, May 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Rabe of Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

