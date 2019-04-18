Fred Vorrath, a longtime resident of Atlantic, died April 15, 2019 in Kingman, Ariz. He was born on May 6, 1925, to Fred and Anna Vorrath.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister and brother-in-law, Audrey and Bill Wilkinson. He is survived by his sister Betty Ovitt, and his sister, Linda, and husband Darrell Pullen, all of Omaha, Neb. and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be inurned at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 18, 2019