Freeman H. "Mike" Forrest, 95, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Mike Forrest was born Dec. 14, 1923 in Mankato, Minn., where he resided with his parents until 1930, when the family moved to Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines public school in 1941, and commenced college that fall at Iowa State University, which was interrupted by enlistment in the Marine Corps officer training program in April, 1942.

Following three and a half years of WWII military service, he returned to college, graduating from Notre Dame University in February, 1948. After a year of travel, he completed a year of Master's training at the University of Iowa. While serving as a clerk in a Des Moines law firm, he enrolled in Drake University Law School. While at Drake, he met and married his wife, Lela Genevieve (Gen) Johnson of Gowrie. They have four children; Scott (Tomie) of Dallas, Texas, John (Mandy) of Eastsound, Wash., Anne (Rick) Pellett of Atlantic, and Robert of Ottumwa. They also have five grandchildren (Kate Olson, Bethany Clark, Dennis Forrest Takeda, Lucas Forrest and Galen Forrest) and five great-grandchildren.

He entered the general practice of law in 1953. In 1956, he became an Iowa Assistant Attorney General through 1959. He then returned to private practice and formed the firm of Beving, Swanson and Forrest PC in 1964 in Des Moines, from which he retired in 1988. His principal practice areas were Utility and Agricultural law.

Following his retirement from Beving, Swanson and Forrest, he spent a year in Washington, DC adjudicating military claims. He and Gen returned to Iowa in 1989, where he was appointed by Governor Branstad as the first Iowa drug policy coordinator, and later retired to Ames in 1993.

In other public service, Mike served six years on the Polk County Plan and Zoning Commission, four years on the North Polk Community school board, two years as the Chair of the Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee, and was instrumental in formation of both the Iowa Substance Abuse Consortium at the University of Iowa, and the Iowa Research Council in Des Moines.

His organizational memberships were principally in county, state and national bar associations. Recognitions have included an award as an "Honorary Judge" by the Iowa Judges Association, The Army Distinguished Service Medal and designation by the Iowa Pork Producer's Association as an "Honorary Master Pork Producer."

Mike's military career continued after returning to civilian life. From 1946 to 1960, Mike served in the Iowa National Guard, first in the 34th Infantry Division and in many positions. When he completed his Guard service as Chief of Staff in the Iowa National Guard Emergency Operations Headquarters, he transferred to the Army Reserve. In the Reserve, he held assignments as Commandant 5040th US Army Reserve School, Commander 205th Infantry Brigade and Commander 88th United States Army Reserve Command. Mike was appointed Principal Member for Fifth United States Army to the Army Reserve Forces Policy Committee from 1978 to 1981. Major General Forrest retired from military service in 1983.

Mike has donated his body to science. There will be a memorial open house for family and friends at a future date.

