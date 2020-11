Gail Johnson, 86, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha.Per Gail's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Graveside Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gail's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com