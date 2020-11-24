1/
Gale Eugene "Dutch" Eshelman
Gale Eugene "Dutch" Eshelman, 90, died Nov. 21, 2020, at the Boone County Memorial Hospital in Boone. He was born in Noble Center Township, near Lyman on April 11, 1930.
An open visitation will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Hillside Cemetery at Elliott at 2:30 p.m. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be encouraged. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.
