Gary Dale Wiemers, 61 of Pawnee City, Neb. passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on Feb. 7, 1959 in Beatrice, Neb. to Dale and Virginia (Cookus) Wiemers.
Gary graduated from Atlantic high school in Atlantic.
On March 16, 2009 Gary married Penny Hager in Pawnee City, Neb.
Gary worked in Burchard and several other towns for the co-op, until retirement in 2015 due to his health.
Gary liked to going fishing with Penny, go to horse sales, and watching his kids at the Pawnee County 4-H fair showing their animals.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Wiemers, mother Virginia Ottesburg, maternal and paternal grandparents, brother Robert (Bob) Wiemers, daughter Katie Wiemers, father-in-law, Kenneth Hager, and foster grandparents.
He is survived by his loving wife Penny, loving foster parents, Opal, Dennis and Sue Schwanke and families, sons', Matt and Mallory and family, Cody , Luke and family, stepsons', Dale and April and family, Scott and Daa and family, step daughters, Peggy and Kenny and family, Virginia , siblings, brother David, sisters, Sharon, Carol, Karen, Cindy, Robin, many nieces, nephews and friends, also nurses from Hospice Asera Care.
A Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Neb. Officiating Chaplain Doug Delhay. Visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City. A private family inurnment at a later date at Mt Vernon Cemetery, Peru, Neb. Memorials to family choice.
