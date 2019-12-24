|
Gary L. Anderson, 79, of Atlantic, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1940, in Exira, the son of Ivro E. and Elsie Mae (Saltmarsh) Anderson. Gary attended school in Elk Horn and Walnut. He was united in marriage to Judy Christensen, Dec. 18, 1957, and they had four sons.
Gary was a hunter and trapper from an early age. He raised every animal there was including Buffalo and Elk, and for many years went Elk hunting in Colorado with family and friends. His greatest adventure was Caribou hunting at Yellow Knife, Alaska. He was known as The Cat Man to his good friends as they enjoyed their snowmobiling treks; and him on his Arctic cat. He worked for Harvestore Silos most of his working years and also built steel buildings and laid concrete.
The last year and a half he resided at the Atlantic Specialty Care. He never ever complained about having to leave his home to live there, just dealt with what life had given him.
Gary is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Rick (Sharon) of Brayton, Jeff (Carol) of Atlantic, Mike (Kim) of Atlantic, and Todd (Kim) of Mint Hill, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Shelly, Amber, Brooke, Shannon, Whitney, Rachel, Ally, Ashley, Andrew and Alexandra; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Denney (Janiece) of Visalia, Calif.; sisters, Kathy (Chuck) Ardnt of Des Moines and Cynthia Zinke of Waukee, brother-in-law, Darwin (Sarah) of Poway, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivro and Elsie Anderson; parents-in-law, Ed and Ethel Christensen; an infant brother, Eldon Ray; and uncle, Mort Saltmarsh.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 6?p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at The Venue in Atlantic, with a meal to follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at The Venue.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gary's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2019