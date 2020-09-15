Gary L. Mulford, 76, of Audubon, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment will be the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the tme of the service at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon.

Survivors include his wife Gloria Mulford of Elk Horn.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store