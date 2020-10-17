Gary Lee Stearns, 80, of Audubon, died Oct. 15, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.

Graveside Servies will be held Monday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 18 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 4 to 7 p.m.

Survivors include his wife Marlene Stearns of Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

