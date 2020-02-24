Home

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Gary Oppold,76, of Atlantic, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Gary was born Jan. 10, 1944, at Galveston, New Mexico, to Vernon and Guendata (Andrews) Oppold. In 1956 the family moved to Iowa and lived in the Griswold and Atlantic area where Gary lived ever since. He attended Griswold High School.

He married Nicole Lee Stierle Aug. 28, 2018, and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.

He worked as a body mechanic, built race cars, and surveyed for USAA Auto Insurance. He was a handyman and was good with wood and electricity. He was a "Gary" of all trades. He liked to watch old westerns and loved loud music and was always ornery.

Preceding him in death were his father, Vernon; his sister, Constance Catherine Oppold; and a brother, Butch Oppold

Survivors include his wife, Nicole Lee Oppold; daughter, Karen Kay Oppold; stepdaughter, Lilee Kay Bradshaw; son, Gary Oppold Jr.; another son and daughters; his mother, Guendata Oppold; sister, Barb Jensen; brother, Robert Joseph Oppold; mother-in-law, Llesa Stierle; uncle, Edwin (Joann) Andrews; half-sisters, Gail Noel and Robin Oppold; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and all his fur baby family.

Family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. with a prayer service and a time for sharing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2020
