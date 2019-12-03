Home

Steen Funeral Homes Inc
205 W 5Th St
Massena, IA 50853
(712) 779-2272
Gene Hosfelt Obituary
Gene Hosfelt, 82, of Massena passed away on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec, 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Massena. A luncheon will be held at the church following the services at the cemetery. Father James Ahenkora and Philip Bempong will officiate the service.
Open Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Massena. The family will greet friends on Tuesday evening, Dec. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Massena.
Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. at the St. Patick's Catholic Church in Massena.
Memorials may be directed the Gene Hosfelt memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hosfelt of Massena; four children, Brenda Hosfelt of LaVista, Neb., Michael Hosfelt (Mary) of Massena, Christina Carothers (Alan) of Lincoln, Neb. and William Hosfelt (Angela) of Massena; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Martin (Ron) of Greenfield; other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2019
