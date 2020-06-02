Gene Hackwell, 80, of Anita, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Gene Leo Hackwell was born Aug. 29, 1939, to Edward and Marie (Wahlert) Hackwell in Exira. He attended grade school in Audubon County, and then the Anita High School with the class of 1957, receiving his GED in 1963.
He lived in the Anita and Marne area his entire life. He married Naomi J. Jensen July 12, 1956, while in Sterling, Colo..
Gene was self employed as a plumbing and heating contractor. He also worked for Francis Vais, the State of Iowa Department of Transportation, and at the State of Iowa Liquor Store. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Anita, the JayCees and a volunteer fireman. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially road trips to try new places to eat. He especially liked talking to people and telling a good story.
Preceding Gene in death are his parents, Edward and Marie Hackwell; parents-in-law, Elmer and Leitha (Dorsey) Jensen; grandson, Brian Zimmerline; brother/sister-in-law, Edward (Dixie) Hackwell; and sisters/brothers-in-law, Joan (Karl) Knutter and Marilyn (Clark) Byrd.
Those surviving Gene are his wife, Naomi (Jensen) Hackwell; son, Chris (Beatrice) Hackwell of Johnstown, CO; daughters, Denise (Kevin) Zimmerline of Adair, Gloria (Mike) Nelson of Dundee, and Mona (David) Christensen of Anita ; sister, Sue (Andy) Christensen; sisters-in-law, Darlene (Kendall) Petersen and Phyllis (Bob) Rodgers; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A visitation with family will be held from 5– 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 5 at the United Methodist Church in Anita. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Anita..
Social distancing must be implemented at all ceremonies.
Memorials may be made to the Anita Volunteer Fire Department and the Anita United Methodist Church.
Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2020.