Genevieve (Wendt, Connor) Bishop, 96, of Lenexa, Kan., formerly of rural Audubon, died Feb. 9, 2020 at the Greenwood Terrace Retirement Community in Lenexa, Kan..
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Ross Calvary United Methodist Church in Ross. Interment will be at a later date. Family visitation will be Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Ross Calvary United Methodist Church in Ross.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020