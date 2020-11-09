Genevieve C. Meyer, 96, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13 with family present from 4 – 6:30 pm, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery rural Wiota.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.