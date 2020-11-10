1/1
Genevieve Christina Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve Christina Meyer, who was born to Clarence and Anna K. Foster on Oct. 17, 1924, in Atlantic, gained her angel wings on Nov. 8, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Genevieve, who many lovingly know as Jenny, attended Wiota Consolidated School and was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, both located in Wiota. On June 7, 1943, Jenny was united in marriage to Albert Steffens. Together they shared three children Clarence, Delaine, and Tamara.
Jenny was a long-time resident of Atlantic where many remember her infectious smile from Van's Chat and Chew and Bonnesen's 5 & 10. She spent a lot of her downtime with her sister Gertrude (Gertie), her neighbors playing cards, and grandchildren who will tell you that she was an avid Yahtzee and Skip-Bo player. Her grandchildren were very near and dear to her heart.
Genevieve is survived by daughters, Delaine (Dick) Ranney of Firestone, Colo. and Tamara (Mark) Weideman of Atlantic; 10 grandchildren, Shane Steffens, Neil Steffens, Lisa Kittelberger, James Darrow, Gary Popp, Nicole Popp, Krystina Elings, Matthew Madsen, Amy Walker, and Tyler Weideman; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Anna Foster; sister, Gertrude Marsh; brother-in-law, Lowell Marsh; son, Clarence Steffens; and husbands, Albert Steffens, Paul Ehrman, and Gail Meyer.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. with family present from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic with burial at the First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery south of Wiota.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved