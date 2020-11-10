Genevieve Christina Meyer, who was born to Clarence and Anna K. Foster on Oct. 17, 1924, in Atlantic, gained her angel wings on Nov. 8, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Genevieve, who many lovingly know as Jenny, attended Wiota Consolidated School and was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, both located in Wiota. On June 7, 1943, Jenny was united in marriage to Albert Steffens. Together they shared three children Clarence, Delaine, and Tamara.
Jenny was a long-time resident of Atlantic where many remember her infectious smile from Van's Chat and Chew and Bonnesen's 5 & 10. She spent a lot of her downtime with her sister Gertrude (Gertie), her neighbors playing cards, and grandchildren who will tell you that she was an avid Yahtzee and Skip-Bo player. Her grandchildren were very near and dear to her heart.
Genevieve is survived by daughters, Delaine (Dick) Ranney of Firestone, Colo. and Tamara (Mark) Weideman of Atlantic; 10 grandchildren, Shane Steffens, Neil Steffens, Lisa Kittelberger, James Darrow, Gary Popp, Nicole Popp, Krystina Elings, Matthew Madsen, Amy Walker, and Tyler Weideman; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Anna Foster; sister, Gertrude Marsh; brother-in-law, Lowell Marsh; son, Clarence Steffens; and husbands, Albert Steffens, Paul Ehrman, and Gail Meyer.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. with family present from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic with burial at the First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery south of Wiota.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.