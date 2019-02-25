George E. Marnin, 78, of Stover, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Visitation will be held Sat., March 2 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. with memorial services immediately following at 1 p.m. at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita.
Survivors include his wife, Connie, of Stover, Mo.
Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2019