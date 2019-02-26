Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Edward Marnin. View Sign

Everyone loves a good story. No one told them better than George Edward Marnin, of Stover, Mo., and formerly of Anita. His own story came to an end on February 20, 2019, while surrounded with love. This is an account of the most favorite chapters in his life.

George's journey began on June 27, 1940, in Fontanelle, thanks to his parents Thomas Leonard Marnin and Maidie Cunningham. He grew up on a farm north of Fontanelle, IA with siblings Margaret Pommer and Martin Marnin. As a schoolboy, George had a thing for fast cars, especially when he was racing behind the wheel, testing their limits. But really, he was a cowboy at heart. Cowboy boots, belt buckles, Wrangler/Levi jeans and a lasso were his go-to. He rode horses and roped cattle.

He was the epitome of Midwestern values – he was strong in his faith, he never shied away from hard work, his word was his bond, his reputation was everything, and he always lent a helping hand. He was a defender of underdogs; and he stood up for what he believed in, without hesitation. He wasn't one to back down. And, he had more than one black eye to prove it. Beneath it all, George had a kind and sensitive heart. Good natured and outgoing, he attracted friends like a horse takes to oats.

He raised four children in Anita - Scott (Stephanie) Marnin, Tammy (Mike) Cullen, George (Pam) Marnin, and Collette Marnin, who he was awfully proud to show off. He married Connie Simon in 1997 and gained six step children - Wendy, Samantha, Stephani, Scott, Stewart, and Sabrina – who loved him. He was the proud Grandpa of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose antics delighted him. He reveled in their presence and snuck them candy.

Throughout his life, George maintained a charismatic and mischievous nature. It was one of his many characteristics that drew people to him. Everyone wanted in on the fun. George was always up to something. He was especially proud of his ability to train his dog backwards. With the command, "out of the car," the dog jumped in. Who comes up with crazy stunts like this? George Marnin (and his pack of friends), that's who!

George was a masterful storyteller. He captivated his many family and friends, regaling them with colorful accounts of various shenanigans. There were no insignificant moments in George's life, only hilarious stories or sobering reflections to share. He lived for the opportunity to entertain through storytelling.

George always stayed in the know. He was an avid listener of Paul Harvey and community news radio. And, where there was action, he wasn't far away. Collecting material so he could recount the events for entertainment.

After his retirement, George took to a slower pace of life. While his cowboy boots were never far away, he set them aside in favor of flip flops. He moved to Stover, Mo. with his wife Connie to live on the Lake of the Ozarks. He felt blessed to have the lake in his front yard. In true George fashion, he didn't take long meeting the locals and expanding his close group of friends. While Connie continued to teach, George learned to clean house and excelled in window washing.

He taught many grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to drive a boat, took them tubing, and let them feed his water hogs (fish). From his front porch, he watched bald eagles' nest, and befriended chipmunks, hummingbirds and many other wildlife. He devoured western novels, digesting every word and writing error. George used his binoculars to remain vigilant in his neighborhood watch. And, he continued his pursuit of photography (landscapes) and poem writing.

He cherished his friends and wasn't afraid to cry when he lost them. We're pretty certain he's having one heck of a time reconnecting with all those who have passed before him. He will be lovingly remembered and always missed. He was one of the last real gentlemen.

Visitation will be held Sat., March 2, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. with memorial services immediately following at 1 p.m. at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street., Anita.

The family would appreciate donations for funeral expenses.

Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at

