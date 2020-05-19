Gerald "Jerry" Behrens, 83, of Des Moines, formerly of southwest Iowa, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines.
A Private Graveside Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gerald's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
A Private Graveside Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gerald's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 19, 2020.