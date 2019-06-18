Preceded in death by his wife MaryClaire Turner; Sisters Judy. Wanda, and Patty; Son Jeffrey Turner; Parents Jess and Juanita Turner
Survived by his children Sheryl (Jim) Taylor, Brian (Renea) Turner, Dawn (Donald) Leeper, Patty Turner, Frank (Jennifer) Colabello, John (Stacey) Colabello, Dino Colabello, Delanne Larrick, and Bill (Erin) Turner; many grandchildren; sister Kathie (Bert) Rose.
Visitation- Wednesday, June 19, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. with Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home. Funeral Service- Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 18, 2019