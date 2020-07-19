Gerald "Jerry" Herman Tibken, the son of Herman and Minnie (Claussen) Tibken, was born Jan. 17, 1928, at his parents' home in Wiota, and died on July 15, 2020, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 92 years, five months, and 29 days.

Jerry was baptized as in infant at the First Lutheran Church southeast of Wiota in 1928. He was confirmed in 1944 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Anita. He attended rural school near Wiota through the third grade and then attended Anita Community Schools, graduating with the High School Class of 1946. After graduation, he was employed for Safeway Grocery Stores and worked first in Atlantic, then Red Oak and Creston, then back to Atlantic until 1963.

On Sept. 10, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Taylor at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Anita. They were blessed with twins: Doug and Shelley. In March of 1951, he was inducted into the United States Army. During his tour of duty, he served in Alaska until he was honorably discharged in March of 1953. In October of 1963, they made their home in Exira, and he was employed at Exira Super Valu until December of 1979. He then worked at the Audubon Super Valu as the manager for 28 and one half years until he retired. Marilyn died July 28, 2011. Jerry lived at home until he recently moved to the Exira Care Center.

Jerry was a member of the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira and served as an usher for more than 40 years. He was also a member of the Exira American Legion Post #342. He served on the Exira City Council from 1968 through 1985. Jerry became the Mayor of Exira in 1985 and served the town proudly until 2001. Jerry always kept busy with serving the City of Exira any way he could. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Tibken; his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jesse and Harriet Taylor; his brothers and sisters: Amanda and husband Albert Schmidt, Walter and wife Lucille Tibken, Ruth and husband Paul Morgan, Bertha and husband Howard Lett, and Alice and husband Floyd Klemish; and his sister-in-law, Caryl Taylor.

Survivors include his son, Doug Tibken of West Des Moines; his daughter, Shelley and husband Mike Davis of Exira; his grand dogs; his brother-in-law, Larry Taylor of Omaha, Neb.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Friends are welcome to visit on Monday, July 20 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. No family will be present during the visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Exira Cemetery in Exira with Pastor Steven Frock officiating. The honorary casket bearers will be: Mike Taylor, Scott Taylor, Kevin Petty, John Davis, Don Rustvold, and Roy Rustvold.

