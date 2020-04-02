|
|
|
Gerald Houser, 91, of Griswold, died March 30, 2020 at the Griswold Care Center. He was born n Red Oak on Nov. 29, 1928.
An open visitation will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The family will not be present at any specific time.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.
Private interment will be held at Griswold Cemetery.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020