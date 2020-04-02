Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Griswold, IA 51535
(712) 778-4315
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Houser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Houser

Send Flowers
Gerald Houser Obituary
Gerald Houser, 91, of Griswold, died March 30, 2020 at the Griswold Care Center. He was born n Red Oak on Nov. 29, 1928.
An open visitation will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The family will not be present at any specific time.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.
Private interment will be held at Griswold Cemetery.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -