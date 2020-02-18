|
|
|
Gerald Karas, 89, of Massena died on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Family Visitation and luncheon will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 3-5 p.m. at the Greenfield Gospel Chapel. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the visitation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Memorials may be made to the Gerald Karas memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are by Steen Funeral Homes.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 18, 2020