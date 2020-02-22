|
Gerald Gilbert Karas was the oldest of four children born to Gilbert M. and Rosa A. (Christensen) Karas on March 28,1930 in rural Massena. He entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Gerald attended country school north of Corning until 1940 when his parents bought a farm near Sharpsburg. He graduated from Sharpsburg High School in 1948. Gerald lived his entire life on the farm and had many stories of hard work and simpler times. After graduating from high school, he continued to help his dad farm and did other odd jobs. It was during this time that he met a slender and smiley young woman named Evelyn. They were united in marriage on May 4, 1949. The Lord gave them nearly 70 years together and blessed them with three sons: Doyle, Galen, and Dennie.
Gerald and Evelyn spent their married life farming in Adams, Taylor, and Cass County raising corn, soybeans, cattle, and hogs. In 1971, they purchased Evelyn's parents farm northeast of Massena, and Gerald resided there until his death. Gerald and Evelyn enjoyed many winters in Arizona and summer music festivals and camping trips. Many life long friends were made during those times.
Gerald accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior when he was 13 years old. Over 50 years later, he penned these words into the front of each of his grandchildren's Bibles, "If you don't know where to start reading in this book, turn to the Gospel of John. You will find a Savior there that will be the best thing you will get out of this life. Someday when I am gone, you'll still have this book, and God's promise will be the same. Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you will have eternal life." Gerald's family rejoices that he is now enjoying the reality of that promise.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Evelyn, and a great-grandson Elijah Joseph.
He is survived by his children, Doyle and wife Cheryl, Galen and wife Lisa, and Dennie and wife Laura; eight grandchildren, Clinton (Laura), Justin (Jason), Andrew (Melissa), Peter, (Abby), Monica (Ross), Austin (Brooke), Taylor (Amy), and Jenna; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Arnold and wife Artha; sisters, Rosella Howes and husband Richard, and Dianna Marshall and husband James; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family visitation and luncheon will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Greenfield Gospel Chapel. A luncheon will be held at the church during the visitation. Memorials may be to the Gerald Karas memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2020