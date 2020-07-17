Gerald "Jerry" Tibken, 92, of Exira, died July 15, 2020, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Exira Cemetery. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Friends are welcome to visit on Monday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. No family will be present during the visitation.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store