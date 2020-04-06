|
Geraldine "Jeri" Ward, 84, of Atlantic, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Caring Acres in Anita.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will also be held at a later date at Southlawn Memory Gardens in Atlantic.
Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date.
Survivors include her husband, Don.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jeri's family and arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 6, 2020