Gladys McCrory Obituary
Gladys McCrory, 94, a lifelong resident of Cass County, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Her family will greet friends and relatives Monday evening, July 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gladys' family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 25, 2019
