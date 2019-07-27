|
Gladys McCrory, 94, a lifelong resident of Cass County, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Gladys Pauline Holland McCrory was born in Audubon County to Danish immigrants Jens and Anna Lade Holland on Nov. 21, 1924. The family moved to a farm near Anita in 1929. Gladys and her four siblings attended Grant #4 rural school and Anita High School, where she graduated in May 1942. That fall she started teaching at a one-room rural school and later at elementary schools in several towns in Iowa. During this time, 1946 to 1955, Gladys attended night and summer classes at Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa), graduating in 1959.
On June 23, 1961 she married George McCrory. They lived and worked on the McCrory family farm in Pymosa Township, north of Atlantic. A son, George McCrory, Jr., was born in 1964. They raised corn, hay, hogs and cattle. After her husband's death in 1981, Gladys continued to live on the farm until 1995, when she moved to Atlantic and later to Heritage House in 2017.
She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, participating in WELCA, Over 60 and Do Day. She was a member of Cass County Farm Bureau Women, Church Women United, the Museum of Danish America.
Gladys was very proud of her Danish heritage and loved sharing that legacy with her grandchildren, especially during the holidays. She kept many Danish traditions in her home.
Survivors include son George and his wife Kellee McCrory of West Branch; grandchildren Elizabeth McCrory of Houston, Texas and Samuel McCrory of Iowa City; brother Chet (Marge) Holland of Atlantic; brother Spence (Betty) Holland of Colorado Springs, Colo..; a sister-in-law Peg Holland of Greenfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were husband George McCrory Sr., parents Jens and Anna Holland, sister Imo Jean Griffin, brother Dean Holland, and her in-laws Henry and Elsie McCrory.
Her family will greet friends and relatives Monday evening, July 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Kelley Pedersen officiating. Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn or to the family for a later designation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gladys' family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 27, 2019