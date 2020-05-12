Glea Geraldine Mickelsen, 102, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Allen Place in Atlantic.
Glea was born Oct. 11, 1917, on the home farmstead in Cass County to George and Mary (Christensen) Poulsen. She attended and was a member of the last class to graduate from the old Atlantic High School in 1935.
She married Emory Mickelsen on May 24, 1941, in Council Bluffs. Once they married, they lived on the farm where she helped Emory with the farming. Glea remained on the farm until she moved to Atlantic in 2006. In 2017, she moved into Allen Place.
She was a member of the Neighborhood Club. Glea loved to cook and bake and was known for her chocolate chip bars. She especially enjoyed vacations she and Emory were able to take.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emory; a great-grandson Zachariah Lensch; two sisters, Genene Poulsen in infancy and Virginia (Harry) Knudsen; and a brother, Kenneth (Winifred) Poulsen.
Glea is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Lensch of Atlantic; grandchildren, Brian (Rehna) Lensch of Atlantic, and Kyle (Kristi) Lensch of Atlantic,; six great-grandchildren, Alexandria Lensch, Nathanael Lensch, Kaden Lensch, Carter Lensch, Amber Lensch and Austin Eblen; and by several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 12, 2020.