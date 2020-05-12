Glea Geraldine Mickelsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glea Geraldine Mickelsen, 102, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Allen Place in Atlantic.
Glea was born Oct. 11, 1917, on the home farmstead in Cass County to George and Mary (Christensen) Poulsen. She attended and was a member of the last class to graduate from the old Atlantic High School in 1935.
She married Emory Mickelsen on May 24, 1941, in Council Bluffs. Once they married, they lived on the farm where she helped Emory with the farming. Glea remained on the farm until she moved to Atlantic in 2006. In 2017, she moved into Allen Place.
She was a member of the Neighborhood Club. Glea loved to cook and bake and was known for her chocolate chip bars. She especially enjoyed vacations she and Emory were able to take.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emory; a great-grandson Zachariah Lensch; two sisters, Genene Poulsen in infancy and Virginia (Harry) Knudsen; and a brother, Kenneth (Winifred) Poulsen.
Glea is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Lensch of Atlantic; grandchildren, Brian (Rehna) Lensch of Atlantic, and Kyle (Kristi) Lensch of Atlantic,; six great-grandchildren, Alexandria Lensch, Nathanael Lensch, Kaden Lensch, Carter Lensch, Amber Lensch and Austin Eblen; and by several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Atlantic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved