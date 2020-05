Glea Mickelsen, 102, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Allen House in Atlantic.Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, May 11 at the Atlantic Cemetery. As per CDC and Iowa Covid Regulations, the limit of people attending a funeral or burial service has been lifted. However, we must implement the six foot social distancing between people attending the service.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com