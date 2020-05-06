Glea Mickelsen
Glea Mickelsen, 102, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Allen House in Atlantic.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, May 11 at the Atlantic Cemetery. As per CDC and Iowa Covid Regulations, the limit of people attending a funeral or burial service has been lifted. However, we must implement the six foot social distancing between people attending the service.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 6, 2020.
