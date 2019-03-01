Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Ann Langer. View Sign

Glenda Ann Langer, daughter of Fritz and Elsie (Krohn) Oehlertz, was born on Sept. 29, 1932 on their farm southeast of Avoca. She was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Glenda attended country school through 8th grade and graduated with the class of 1951 from Hancock High School.

On Sept. 18, 1952, Glenda was united in marriage to Robert Eugene Langer. They were the proud parents of four children: Ann, Terry, Shelly and Lisa. Bob and Glenda farmed in the Avoca, Walnut, and Hancock area. In 1983, they moved to their home in Hancock. Glenda worked part-time at The Villager in Walnut; with that, she enjoyed spending the extra money on her family and an occasional trip to the casino.

Glenda loved life! She enjoyed going to church, dancing, eating out and bird watching, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Glenda died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at her home in Hancock, attaining the age of 86 years, four months and 25 days. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Langer, infant granddaughter Baby Girl Langer, infant great-granddaughter Destyni Starr, sister Verleitta Houser, brother John Oehlertz, sister-in-law Betty Langer and brother-in-law Joe Houser.

Left to cherish her memory, her children Ann Clemon of Olympia, Wash.; Terry Langer and his wife Debbie of Minatare, Neb.; Shelly Smith and her husband Reid of Exira; Lisa Langer-Christiansen and her husband Andy of Council Bluffs; grandchildren Amy Christensen and her husband Steve; Jermie Langer; Steve Mahan and his wife Tammy; Tonya Mahan; Michelle Mahan; Adam Smith and his wife Abbey; Caleb Smith and his wife Rebekah; Samantha Christiansen; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Don Langer of Avoca; sister-in-law Betty Oehlertz of Avoca; other relatives and many friends, especially Jean, Linda and Jacque who have been there through everything.

A 10:30 a.m. funeral service was held on Friday, March 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca with Pastor Eric Meissner officiating the service. Honorary casket bearers were Tim Houser, Mike Houser, Dennis Oehlertz, Keith Oehlertz, Don Langer, Dennis Langer, Doug Langer and Steve Christensen. Active casket bearers were Reid Smith, Andy Christiansen, Jermie Langer, Steve Mahan, Adam Smith and Caleb Smith. Interment was held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Hancock.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca were in charge of arrangements.

