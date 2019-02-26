Glenda Langer, 86, of Hancock, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was born on Sept. 29, 1932.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca with a funeral service on Friday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Hancock with a luncheon after at Trinity Lutheran Fellowship Hall in Avoca.
Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pauley Jones Funeral Home
1304 N Sawmill Rd
Avoca, IA 51521
712-343-2453
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2019