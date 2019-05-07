Glenda Mae Lensch, 59 passed away Feb. 20, 2019 at Fleur Heights Care Center in Des Moines where she had been a resident for several years.

Glenda was born May 20, 1959 to Vernon and Erma (Euken) Lensch and grew up in Cumberland. She graduated from Cumberland Massena High School and after graduation she worked and resided in Atlantic before moving to Des Moines.

Glenda is survived by her siblings Leland (Linda Kay) Lensch, Gary (Linda Sue) Lensch, Wanda (Don) Havard, Kathy Grove-Ott, Marlene (Tom) Hess, Judy Lensch, Emery (Sindra) Lensch, Gene Lensch, Vicki Bognanno, Deanna Lensch and Tammy Lensch. Ten nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. She was proceeded into death by a sister Dilene and parents Vernon and Erma Lensch.

A memorial service and burial of her cremains will be held at First Lutheran

Church, Wiota on May 11 at 2 p.m. A visitation and luncheon will be held before the service at 12:30 p.m.