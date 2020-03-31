Home

Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Glenn Livingston Obituary
Glenn Livingston, 70, of Atlantic, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at home.
Open visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 1 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 2 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 3 at the Atlantic Cemetery. Anyone planning to attend the graveside service must remain in your vehicle due to the Iowa Department of Public Health regulations and CDC guidelines; allowing only 10 people in attendance.
Memorials may be directed to family for designation at a later date.
Survivors include his wife Jane Livingston of Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Glenn's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2020
