Gregory Lynn "Greg" Askeland, 64, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 of natural causes. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Pastor David Carlson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Greg was born March 4, 1955 in Estherville. He had recently relocated to Sioux City, a city he loved and the place where he had raised his children, Katy Herbold and Eric Askeland, with their mother Susan Askeland.
As a young man, Greg was a hard worker, a good student, and a fine athlete. He earned a track and field scholarship to Morningside College, from which he graduated in 1977 with a major in business and marketing. Following graduation from Morningside College, Greg sold livestock feed. He was passionate about his work, which he saw not just about feeding livestock, but also feeding a hungry world. He was an exceptional salesman and worked in this industry until his retirement.
Greg was married to Susan on Dec. 20, 1975 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Greg was a proud parent. He often coached his son and was happy to take others under his wing when he knew he could help. The most memorable team over the years was the "Purple Pigs," a boy's soccer team through the YMCA. He was an enthusiastic dance father for his daughter, and he never once grumbled about paying for those expensive dance costumes. One of Greg's great loves was spending time in the family's cabin in Northern Minnesota. Known as the "Walleye Assassin", Greg enjoyed spending countless hours trolling the waters of Birch Lake near Ely, Minn., catching walleye, half a worm at a time. Greg passed down his fishing skills to his grandchildren, who are already fishing experts in their own right. Greg was an avid sportsman, another gift he passed to his grandchildren, who also learned at an early age to cheer on the Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes. Greg's love for his family and friends, charm, and patience, are his legacy.
Greg is survived by his wife Susan Askeland, his children, Katy Herbold (Nick), and Eric Askeland (Erin), his grandchildren: Xander, Max, and Emmett Herbold and Emmalyn, Ethan, and Everett Askeland, his mother, Virginia Askeland, stepmother Joann Askeland , his siblings: Kim Thomsen, Todd Askeland, Shawn Askeland, and Tina Sindt, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Askeland, nephews (Michael Corrie and Will Tridle), grandparents, and aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to 4H Iowa in Greg's memory. https://www.iowa4hfoundation.org/index.cfm?nodeID=30685&audienceID=1
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2019