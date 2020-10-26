1/
Gregory L. Lappe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory L. Lappe, 101, of Atlantic, formerly of Exira, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
A visitation with the family present will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Burial will be at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com in the days to follow the service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gregory's family and arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved