Gregory L. Lappe, 101, of Atlantic, formerly of Exira, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
A visitation with the family present will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Burial will be at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
in the days to follow the service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gregory's family and arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
.