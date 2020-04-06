|
Guendata Dolch, 95, of Atlantic, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Friendship Home in Audubon.
Guendata May was born on Jan. 7, 1925, in Auburn, Neb., the daughter of Willis Richard and Millie Fay (Vesper) Andrews. She lived in Omaha until she was 14 years old, when the family moved to Pacific Junction, and while there she enjoyed watching movies projected on the side of a nearby barn. They later moved to Glenwood, later settling in Red Oak. While living in Red Oak she worked at the local donut shop, mapmaking business and battery retailer.
On Jan. 14, 1943, she was united in marriage to Vernon Oppold, Sr. in Omaha, Neb. The couple lived in Omaha until moving back to Red Oak in 1951. On Jan. 12, 1957, she married Hugh Dolch in Council Bluffs. The couple and her children lived in Hugh's family farm home a mile and a half south of Lyman. While on the farm she did all the milking because the cows sensed her calmness. Hugh was the love of her life and they looked forward to time together taking dance lessons, playing cards, and hooking up the camper and heading north for a fishing trips in Minnesota. They loved fishing so much that their handles on the CB were Fisher Woman and Fisher Man. She even had the opportunity to go deep sea fishing reeling in a tuna that was half her size. One of her favorite memories with the kids was taking them to the Wednesday night drive-in where she would pack hot-dogs and pop or Kool-Aid for all to enjoy.
Guendata worked as a CNA for Dr. Weaver in Cumberland, sometimes getting a chance to help with surgery, and also worked at Cass County Memorial Hospital and later Home Sweet Home Healthcare; retiring in 2012.
She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3763, Atlantic BPOE Does #23, and also served as Vice-President of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43.
She rarely turned down an opportunity to play BINGO, shocked one time to win $10,000 at the Meskwaki Casino. A deck of cards was never far away either; one of her favorites being Pinochle. Guendata was always one to give anything a try so much so that she enrolled in a cattle breeding class one time, the only woman in the class, and surprised the instructors when she told them one of them was a breed that even they didn't realize. She kept her hands busy tending her flowers, which she loved, and knitting and crocheting many items for herself and family. Guendata knitted a sweater one time that was so beautiful and unique she received countless comments on it and was even told she should make them to sell. One thing that was a constant in her life was her love of animals. She always had a pet and at one time rescued a squirrel, naming it Squirrely, that was featured in the Atlantic New Telegraph several times. She loved the time they edited a photo of it making it look like it was drinking a bottle of Pepsi on its own; it truly had a liking for Pepsi.
Guendata is survived by her son, Robert Joseph (Arlene) Oppold of Arkansas; daughter, Barbara Jensen of Atlantic; 11 grandchildren, Dwayne (Lisa) Clark, Gary Oppold, Jr., Randy Oppold, Anna Marie (Dale) Forbus, Rachelle McChesney, Renee Walters, Randy Oppold, Kristine Olsen, David Jensen, Karen Oppold and Kevin Jensen; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Edwin (Joann) Andrews of Spokane, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Nicole Oppold of Atlantic; special niece, Roxie Morris of Omaha; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugh Dolch in 1990; daughter in infancy, Connie Kay Oppold; son, Gary Lee Oppold, Sr.; three grandchildren, Ernest Dolch, Wayne (Tag) Jensen III, and Jayne Jensen; son-in-law, Wayne (Sonny) Jensen, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Laura Oppold; sisters, Helen (Al) Morford, Dorothy (Curt) Kurtweid, and Lola (Les) Rains; and brothers, Harold (Ava) Andrews and Ernest Andrews.
A private family burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Guendata's family and her arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 6, 2020