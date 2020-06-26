Harold Aden Rochholz was born March 11, 1936, to Harold and Ruth (Benedict) Rochholz in Cass County. He passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Harold was the fifth of seven children. He grew up attending country schools in Guthrie County and graduated from Casey High School in 1954. He entered the Marine Corp in September of that year completing his active service in April 1958. He then returned to Iowa where he engaged in farming.
On May 16, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joyce Marquis in Atlantic. To this union three children were born.
Harold enjoyed farming with Joyce for over 50 years. He was a Thompson Township trustee for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Reeva Chandler and Carol Rochholz; and his brother, Keith Rochholz.
Surviving Harold is his wife of 64 years, Joyce; three children, Kathy (Rick) Parrott of State Center, Kris (Wade) Stubbs of Des Moines, and Jeff (Mary) Rochholz of Panora; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Bertha Jordan of Burgaw, N.C., Betty Castle of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Carla McNurney of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Harold loved farming and took great pride in his farm. He will be missed by all.
Memorials may be made to the family for designation later.
A private family graveside service will be held at Dalmanutha Cemetery, north of Casey.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2020.