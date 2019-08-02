|
Harold "Bub" Goold, 90, lifelong resident of Atlantic, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at CHI Health Mercy in Council Bluffs.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A luncheon and time of visitation will be held immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Harold's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019