Harold "Bub" Goold, 90, lifelong resident of Atlantic, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at CHI Health Mercy in Council Bluffs.
Harold Gilbert Goold was born on Oct. 16, 1928, in Atlantic, the son of John Charles and May Elizabeth (Geiger) Goold. During his childhood, he grew up having a close relationship with his aunts, uncles and their families. He attended Atlantic Community Schools and completed the eighth grade. In 1944, his help was needed in the family business, Goold Lime and Coal Co.; later, known as Goold Construction.
Harold was united in marriage to the love of his life, Alice Mae Leander, at the Exira Lutheran Church on Oct. 22, 1949. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Dixie and Shelly.
He was drafted into the United States Army in 1952, and during the Korean War, he was stationed in Germany. Following his discharge, he returned to work at Goold Construction. He managed the company for his mother when his father died. In 1975, the family sold the business, and from 1976-1985, Harold drove school bus for the Atlantic Community Schools. He enjoyed driving and visiting with the students in later years. In 1980, he started working as a claim's adjuster for Price and Waters Insurance Company, what is now Partners Insurance. Following his retirement in 1991, he kept busy with his storage units and rental properties.
The family traveled together and enjoyed RV-ing to Okoboji, Texas and Florida. Harold and Alice traveled as far as Germany. Harold was an avid fixer and woodworker. He was able to fix and create anything he could get his hands on. He did mechanic work, working on anything from draglines to automobiles. This may come as a surprise to some, but he also played the accordion and harmonica. In later years, Alice and Harold enjoyed the McDonald's coffee group and doing everything together. Their greatest joy was spending time with their four grandchildren. Harold had a determined spirit to stay active even during this last hospital stay, and took many walks throughout the day.
Harold's respectful and kind spirit will be his legacy in the years to come. He was a devoted father to his daughters and husband to his wife, Alice of 64 years. Even after her death he continued to celebrate milestones, like their wedding anniversary.
His legacy of family includes his two daughters, Dixie Armstrong and her husband, Arlen of Cleveland, Oka. and Shelly Storjohann and her husband, David of Minden. Harold's four grandchildren, Sarah (Casey Clark, fiancé) Volk of Omaha, Neb., Daniel Storjohann of Minden, Andrew (Emily) Storjohann of Flagstaff, Ariz. and Richard Armstrong of Cleveland, Okla. Harold's great-grandchildren, Isabel and Olivia Storjohann and Joshua Clark; sister-in-law, Doris Spoo of Atlantic; and many extended family and friends.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, John and May Goold; mother and father-in-law, Clarence and Alma Leander; and brother-in-law, Don Spoo; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A luncheon and time of visitation will be held immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Harold's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 5, 2019