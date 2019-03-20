Harold Rush, 74 of Randolph, formerly of the Atlantic and Walnut areas, died Monday, March 18, 2019.
Memorial services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Funeral Chapel. Visitations with the family is from 1:30 p.m. until service time on Saturday.
A memorial fund has been established, interment of ashes will be later in the Layton Cemetery.
The Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Tabor is in charge of arrangements.
Crawford-Marshall
602 Orange Street
Tabor , IA 51653
712-629-3095
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019