Harriet Alff, 90, of Anita, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 30 at 3 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
Family will greet friends on Wednesday evening, May 29 from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., also at Zion Lutheran Church.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Harriet's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 28, 2019