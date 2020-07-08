(March 5, 1928 -July 7, 2020)

Hazel Christine Miller was born March 5, 1928, in Council Bluffs, the daughter of Henry Chris Jacobsen and Rebecca (Minick) Jacobsen and passed away July 7, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic, at the age of 92 years.

Hazel grew up on the family farm by Hancock, where she would continue to live nearly her entire life. She graduated from Hancock High School in 1945, and attended Iowa State College and Northwest Missouri State. Hazel was united in marriage to Maurice Eugene Miller on Jan. 31, 1953. She taught school in Valley No. 1, Macedonia, Irwin, and Minden until she left teaching to raise her family. She devoted her life to her husband and her six children and helping on the family farm. She later substitute taught and worked at the ASCS offices in various locations, and served as a 4-H leader for many years. When her children were grown, she began working at Clevite (Mahle) in Atlantic, where she would work for 13 years until her retirement in 2007. Hazel was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Her greatest joy would come with the arrival of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice (Buz) Miller in 2008; her parents, Henry and Rebecca Jacobsen; her brother, Roy; infant sister, Herva; and her parents-in-law, Glenn & Hazel Miller.

Hazel is survived by her children, Julie Miller of Hancock, Janis (David) Hannasch of Atlantic, Janel (Kirk) Tyler of Des Moines, Lonny (Liz) Miller of Ashland, Neb., Loyla Renfeld (Craig Schwartz) of LeMars, and Loree (TJ) Eddleman of Lake Kiowa, Texas; her grandchildren, Jill Hannasch of West Des Moines, Jessica (Robert) Feeney of Des Moines, Jay Tyler of West Des Moines, Aaron (Michelle) Miller of Mt. Vernon, Laura Miller of Boston, Mass., Jonathan (Christine) Miller of Springfield, Neb., Derrick Renfeld (Abe Tekippe) of Chicago, Ill., Kristen Renfeld of Kansas City, Mo. Logan (Candace) Eddleman of Gainesville, Texas and Jamie Eddleman of College Station, Texas. Great-grandchildren, Claire, Avery, Owen and Connor Feeney, Jackson and Cecelia Amadeo, Elainey and Madsen Miller, and soon-to-arrive, Charlee Eddleman; her sister, Hervetta Ronnfeldt of Hancock, a brother, Robert Jacobsen of Indianola, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with Funeral services following at 1 p.m. at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, with Pastor Meissner of Trinity Lutheran Church, Avoca, officiating.

A private burial will be held in the Hancock Cemetery.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements



