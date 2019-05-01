Helen Elizabeth Longstreth, formerly of Atlantic, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at Roland Funeral Service. Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, May 5 in the Atlantic Cemetery. A Remembrance service will be held at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church in Tulsa, at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Helen's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
