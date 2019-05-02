Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Elizabeth Longstreth. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Funeral service 5:00 PM Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 View Map Burial 10:00 AM Atlantic Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Elizabeth Longstreth, formerly of Atlantic, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., at the age of 83.

She was born in New York City, New York on Dec. 8, 1935, the daughter of Elizabeth L. (Rudolph) and Dr. Clyde M. Longstreth, FACS. Helen was baptized and confirmed in the Presbyterian Church. Her father set up the first 100 AMVET Posts in the United States after WWII, and was to be the first National Commander, except ill health precluded; he was the first National Vice Commander instead. Her mother was an attorney, as was her grandfather, Samuel H. Rudolph, his brother Charles James, and three uncles. Helen grew up in Atlantic, and spent her final years in Tulsa, Okla.

After graduating in 1953, as valedictorian, and state speech winner in three divisions, she matriculated at the State University of Iowa, condensing four years into three, except for three semester hours, and continued her education at the SUI College of Law, graduating as the only female in her class, as well as the entire college for one and one half years. The J.D. degree was awarded in 1959. She had entered the university at the Honors Level.

Subsequently, she received a M. Ed. Degree at the Montana State University, whereupon she continued with the doctoral program at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb. Marriage interrupted this program, and her marriage to Norman H. Asbjornson, produced two children: Elizabeth E. Asbjornson, MBA, and Scott M. Asbjornson, MBA. She received an MA in Theology from Oxford University in England. She divorced after over 25 years of marriage. A multitude of corporate relocations defined her life, and she devoted herself to the furthering of her husband's career for over 25 years. She was certified for Life in New Jersey, and held multiple certifications for teaching in Oklahoma, as well as having held numerous other certifications in her lifetime. She innovated and implemented a comprehensive, longitudinal program in Early Childhood Learning. Held a membership in Psi Chi, psychology honorary. She held a pilot's license, Scuba ratings, participated in horseback riding, hang gliding, fencing; had studied the stock broker's course, as well as numerous other courses of study. She was a Board member of Daughters of the American Revolution, was a charter member of Cameo Society of DAR, along with her daughter in this subset of DAR composed of mothers and daughters. Too, she held a membership in Mensa, Interel (both high IQ societies), le Chaine des Rotisseurs (International Gourmet Society), and various other organizations including Life membership in the American Association of University Women, wherein she was a Board member. She had also been president of Kappa Beta Pi (legal sorority). She enjoyed playing the piano and attending concerts. She also held an amateur radio license. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, was a Republican. Listed: "Royal Blue Book," "National Social Directory," "Who's Who of American Women," "Dictional of International Biography" and "World Who's Who of Women."

Her only sibling is Dr. Charles R. Longstreth, father of her nieces and nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at Roland Funeral Service, with Reverend Rachelle McCalla of the First United Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, May 5 in the Atlantic Cemetery. A Remembrance service will be held at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church in Tulsa, at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Helen's family and her arrangements.

