|
|
|
Helen L. Schoenbohm, 97, of Atlantic, formerly of Wiota, died Nov. 4, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota. Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery, south of Wiota.
Memorials are preferred to the Wiota First Lutheran Church or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Helen's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019